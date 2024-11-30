At 8.7°C, Chandigarh records coldest November night in 4 years

The minimum temperature dropped to 8.7°C on the intervening night between Thursday and Friday, making it the coldest November night in Chandigarh in four years, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Despite cooler nights, the day temperature continues to remain unaffected. In fact, the maximum temperature rose from 26.8°C on Thursday to 27.1°C on Friday, 1.8 degrees above normal. (Keshav Singh/HT)

The minimum temperature went down from 9.7°C on Thursday to 8.7°C on Friday, 2.2 degrees below normal for this time of the year. This is the lowest that the minimum temperature has gone in November since 2020, when a reading of 8.1°C was logged on November 22. The all-time lowest temperature in the month is 3.7°C, as recorded on November 30, 1975.

Speaking about this, IMD Chandigarh director Surender Paul said, “Now the weather conditions are back to normal, with dry Northwesterly winds bringing forth the change in season. The night temperature is likely to fall further in the coming days, while rain remains unlikely for now.”

Western Disturbances (WD) are still affecting the region and there was one currently passing over the region, but it was too weak to lead to rain, said Paul. Due to the winds, fog formation is also unlikely till later in December.

Despite cooler nights, the day temperature continues to remain unaffected. In fact, the maximum temperature rose from 26.8°C on Thursday to 27.1°C on Friday, 1.8 degrees above normal. Paul said even as nights were getting cooler, days will continue to remain warmer amid sunny skies: “The fall in day temperature usually starts with fog formation or due to any spell of rain, which remains unlikely as of now.”

Over the next three days, the maximum temperature will remain between 27°C and 28°C, while the minimum temperature will remain between 9°C and 10°C.

Pollution rises in southern part of city

Even as the mean Air Quality Index (AQI) of the city on Friday remained at 183, which is considered moderate, southern parts of the city recorded more pollution. The AQI at the Continuous Ambient Air Quality Monitoring Station (CAAQMS), Sector 53, located close to Mohali, remained poor throughout the day. While the AQI here at 1 am on Friday was 226, it improved to 200 by 7 pm in the evening.

While Northwesterly winds won’t let the AQI rise as much as earlier this month, temperature inversion on cold nights can lead to spikes like these.