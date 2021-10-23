Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / At 95.33/litre, diesel price reaches all-time high in Chandigarh
chandigarh news

At 95.33/litre, diesel price reaches all-time high in Chandigarh

This is for the first time that the price of diesel in Chandigarh has soared past 95 per litre, increasing by almost 3 per litre over the past two weeks.
On Thursday, the price of diesel in Chandigarh was at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>94.99 per litre. (Bloomberg)
On Thursday, the price of diesel in Chandigarh was at 94.99 per litre. (Bloomberg)
Updated on Oct 23, 2021 03:09 AM IST
Copy Link
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Almost two weeks after the petrol price crossed the 100-mark in city, the rate of diesel reached an all-time high of 95.33 per litre on Friday. This is for the first time that the price of diesel in Chandigarh has soared past 95 per litre, increasing by almost 3 per litre over the past two weeks. On Thursday, the price of diesel was at 94.99 per litre.

Petrol prices too have been on a continuous rise, going from 100.24 on October 10 to 102.88 per litre on Friday. In the tricity, Mohali has the highest fuel rates with diesel priced at 98.77 per litre and petrol at 108.97 per litre. In Panchkula, the price of diesel is 96.15 per litre while that of petrol is 104.26 per litre.

Both Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) have been organising protests ever since the price of petrol touched 100 per litre in Chandigarh. The prices have gone up as the global price of crude oil has gone up, but petrol pump owners point out how the prices continued to stay high even when the crude oil prices had dipped a few months ago, before surging again.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, October 23, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out