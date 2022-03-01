At least 103 from Chandigarh stranded in Ukraine, says MEA

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has identified around 103 persons from Chandigarh who are among those stranded in Ukraine amid the Russian invasion.

A list of these persons has been forwarded by the Ministry to UT administration, which will further be contacting their families telephonically and via e-mail.

Apart from that, the Chandigarh administration has already received information about 21 stranded students through its helpline number (112). The kin of stranded persons can reach this number to provide information about the stranded students or seek other assistance.

Families anxious

Meanwhile, parents and family members of the stranded students remain on the tenterhooks. Anju Behl, a resident of Sector 48, Chandigarh, whose daughter is a first-year MBBS student in Ukraine, said her daughter and others had arranged a bus to take them to the Ukraine border, but it was cancelled. “How will they reach the border for evacuation if they don’t get a bus,” asked Behl, whose daughter is in Poltava, Ukraine.

Vineet Jaitly, another city resident whose daughter is stuck in Poltava, said, “My daughter and others in her group are trying to arrange a vehicle to take them to the Hungary border, with the help of university officials, but we do not have any confirmation.”

Ranjit Singh, a city resident whose son is stuck in Kharkiv, one of the main conflict areas, said the family is waiting for his evacuation. “Though my son has been consoling us and saying that he is safe, we are extremely worried. No one (from the Embassy) has reached out to my son so far,” he said.

Chandigarh deputy commissioner Vinay Pratap, said, “We are in touch with the MEA and the details of students whose parents have contacted us through the 112 helpline have been forwarded. We will update the parents and guardians concerned once we receive information from the Ministry.”

The administration, meanwhile, has also decided to make local transportation arrangements for the persons belonging to Chandigarh on their arrival in India from Ukraine. A helpdesk has also been created at New Delhi airport by the administration.

