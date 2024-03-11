At least six killed as speeding car rams another in Haryana's Rewari

At least six people were killed and six more injured in a major road accident at Haryana's Rewari on Sunday late night, police said. The bodies were recovered and transported to a mortuary for post-mortem, as confirmed by the police. Here is a picture of one of the cars involved in the accident in Rewari on Sunday night.(ANI)

Among the dead were four women and two men, officers added.

"We got a call at night. As one of the cars stopped midway due to a flat tyre, the other rammed it from behind before it overturned and fell into a ditch," Dharuhera Station House Officer Jagdish told ANI.

Sharing details about the condition of the injured persons, the SHO told ANI, "The car that stopped after a tyre burst had six women and the driver. While four women died on the spot, the driver succumbed to his injuries at the hospital. The other car had five male passengers of whom one died. A total of six individuals died in the accident."

Further details awaited. (ANI)