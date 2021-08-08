Bajrang never comes empty-handed from abroad: Mother

“Bajrang has never returned empty handed from a foreign (country). He always brought medals. Yesterday, we were sad after he lost in the semifinals but I was sure that he will bring the bronze (medal),” says Om Pyari, the mother of Olympic bronze medallist wrestler Bajrang Punia.

Bajrang’s house in Sonepat was full of people as neighbours, friends and relatives assembled to watch his match with Daulet Niyazbekov of Kazakhstan.

Celebrations started as soon as the referee declared him the winner. Bajrang’s father Balwan Singh said he had received a phone call from Bajrang on Saturday morning.

“He promised me that he will win the bronze medal and he fulfilled his promise by the evening. I am a proud father. Apart from wrestling, Bajrang is a very down to earth. We were expecting gold from him but he lost the semi-final match yesterday as he was struggling with an injury. I hope he will bring gold in the next Olympics,” Balwan Singh said.

Dronacharya awardee coach Mahavir Singh Phogat, whose daughter Sangeeta Phogat is married to Bajrang, expressed happiness over his performance. Phogat family was upset after Vinesh Phogat couldn’t qualify for the semifinal.

“I hope Bajrang and Vinesh will bring gold medals in the next Olympics. Bajrang’s hard work has paid off,” Mahavir said.