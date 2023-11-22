Baltana shocker: Brawl over cold momos ends in 18-yr-old’s death

A brawl over cold momos proved fatal for an 18-year-old boy, who was stabbed and beaten to death by four juveniles outside a liquor vend on Zirakpur-Panchkula highway near Baltana on Monday late evening. Police arrested all the juveniles after the victim Vijay of Gobind Vihar, Baltana, succumbed to his injuries at the civil hospital, Sector 6, Panchkula, on Tuesday afternoon. (HT File)

Police arrested all the juveniles after the victim Vijay of Gobind Vihar, Baltana, succumbed to his injuries at the civil hospital, Sector 6, Panchkula, on Tuesday afternoon. The victim was in the job of installing PVC sheets.

While two juveniles are residents of Harmilap Nagar, Baltana, the other juveniles lived in Mubarikpur, Dera Bassi, and Wadhwa Nagar, Zirakpur. While three juveniles worked as ragpickers, police also arrested the food vendor.

According to sources, all the accused, after drinking liquor from the said liquor vend, were having momos being served at a rehri around 10 pm.

The victim also reached there and ordered momos. “After complaining of getting cold food, the victim picked up a fight with the food hawker. Since the other accused were his regular customers, they intervened. The victim was also accompanied by two-three friends following which both the groups clashed,” an investigator said.

Another officer said that initially both the groups were restrained by the onlookers’ but the furious accused returned with weapons, including a knife and rods.

They allegedly assaulted him with rods and one of them stabbed him with a knife following which the victim was rushed to Panchkula civil hospital in Sector 6, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Police recovered the weapons used in crime.

The juveniles were booked under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint), 302 (murder), 148 (rioting with a deadly weapon), 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object), 506 (criminal intimidation) was registered at Zirakpur police station. According to the sources, local shopkeepers and residents had objected to the opening of a liquor vend here.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON