Bank manager found hanging from door in Amarpura

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Jun 10, 2023 12:33 AM IST

Police said that the deceased was living alone here in a rented accommodation for the past one-and-a-half years, while his family members live in Ferozepur

A 50-year-old bank manager was found hanging from the door of his rented accommodation under mysterious circumstances with his both hands tied with a piece of rope in Amarpura on Friday, police said.

The Division number 2 police initiated investigation and sent the body for postmortem. The police informed his family in Ferozepur.

Police said that the deceased was living alone here in a rented accommodation for the past one-and-a-half years, while his family members live in Ferozepur.

The landlord of the house was the first to witness the body hanging from the door. He said that the deceased used to leave for office at around 9 am.

Police said that they found women’s undergarments on the body hanging with a piece of nylon rope. His knees were touching the floor.

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP, Central) Rajesh Sharma said that the door of the room was bolted from inside. The police have scanned CCTVs installed in the house, in which the deceased was seen going upstairs in the evening. The police will take action according to the post mortem report.

The deceased had celebrated his birthday two days ago. According to his colleagues, they did not see him under depression. The deceased was survived by wife and two children.

Saturday, June 10, 2023
