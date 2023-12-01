close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Barber on the run after killing 29-year-old in Mohali’sSohana

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Dec 01, 2023 08:28 AM IST

Identified as Ameer Khan of Nadiali, Sohana, the accused had beaten up the victim, Gurjant Khan, at his shop, before dragging him out and leaving him on the road, said Mohali police

Six days after a 29-year-old man died hours after being found unconscious on a road in Sohana’s Kandala village, police have booked a barber for murdering him.

During investigation, Mohali police discovered CCTV footage of Ameer closing the shutter of his shop after dragging Gurjant out, before leaving him on the road. (Getty image)
Identified as Ameer Khan of Nadiali, Sohana, the accused had beaten up the victim, Gurjant Khan, at his shop, before dragging him out and leaving him on the road, said police, who have launched a manhunt for his arrest.

After the crime, Ameer, who is in early 30s, had called Gurjant’s brother Jasvir Singh, claiming that he found him lying injured on the road and fled, they said.

In his statement to police, Jasvir, a resident of Bakarpur, Sohana, said Gurjant had gone to Ameer’s barber shop around 11.15 pm on November 23. Later at night, Ameer informed him that Gurjant was lying unconscious in a deep pothole on the road near his shop, with multiple injuries.

As per Jasvir, he rushed to the scene and took his brother to GMCH, Sector 32, where he succumbed to his injuries the next day. Police had then initiated inquest proceedings in the matter.

During investigation, police discovered CCTV footage of Ameer closing the shutter of his shop after dragging Gurjant out, before leaving him on the road.

Following this, Sohana police booked him under Sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence, or giving false information to screen offender) of the Indian Penal Code.

“We have yet to establish the exact reason behind the brawl. After autopsy, the victim’s viscera samples have been sent for further examination, as we suspect that he was poisoned before being assaulted. The accused also discarded the CCTV footage of cameras inside his shop. He will be arrested soon,” said an investigator, involved in the case.

