Barnala admn takes over 125 O2 cylinders in non-medical use

The Barnala district administration has taken possession of 125 oxygen cylinders that were being put to non-medical use in view of the increasing demand for oxygen amid the Covid-19 surge.

The administration’s teams, led by Barnala sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Varjeet Walia, recovered the cylinders from manufacturing units, repair shops and other establishments on Thursday.

To increase the number of cylinders at the administration’s disposal for medical purpose, the deputy commissioner has directed that oxygen cylinders cannot be used for non-medical purpose.

“Since the district does not have any oxygen manufacturing plant at present, the administration is sending trucks carrying empty cylinders to Mandi Gobindgarh for refilling. The refilling takes up to 20 hours after which a batch of cylinders is back. The daily consumption has risen four-fold in the last two weeks,” Walia said.

The consumption of oxygen cylinders in the district has risen from 50 to 200 cylinders a day in the past fortnight.