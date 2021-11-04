Barnala jail officials inscribed ‘terrorist’ on his back, alleges murder convict

A murder convict lodged in the Barnala jail on Wednesday claimed in a Mansa court that the jail superintendent along with other officials inscribed ‘attwadi’ (terrorist) on his back with a heated iron rod and thrashed him.

During an appearance in the court of Mansa judicial magistrate in a drug recovery case, Karamjit Singh of Patiala district’s Balamgarh village submitted an application claiming torture in the jail.

He alleged that jail superintendent Balbir Singh along with constable Jagroop Singh and other jail staff inscribed ‘attwadi’ on his back on Tuesday. “I was punished for raising my voice against the jail authorities for violating basic rights of inmates,” he claimed.

Poor quality food is provided to the inmates in the jail, he said.

“No doctor or pharmacist is available in the prison during night and inmates have to wait for long hours in case of medical emergency. The products at jail canteen are sold at higher rates and VIP treatment is provided to some inmates after taking bribes,” he said seeking action against the jail officials.

He also showed the inscribed mark on his back to the judicial magistrate who forwarded the matter to the Barnala chief judicial magistrate.

Barnala jail superintendent Balbir Singh said no such incident took place in the prison. “This is a completely false allegation. This has been done under a conspiracy by Karamjit who got the word inscribed with the help of other inmates. Besides his conviction, he is facing trial in 11 more cases, including that of murder and attempt to murder. He was upset after we put his aides in separate barracks. Why would we inscribe something on his back and take him to the court next day?” he asked.

‘Conduct a thorough probe’

Deputy chief minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa on Wednesday issued an order to conduct a thorough probe into the alleged Barnala jail incident. Randhawa, who also holds the prison portfolio, directed additional director general of police (jails) PK Sinha to get medical examination of the prisoner done.

Sinha said DIG Ferozepur range Tajinder Singh Maur has been appointed as the investigating officer for the case and will visit the jail on Thursday.