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Barnala man at large after murdering cousin

The probe began after Budh Singh, 35, a labourer and a local resident, was found dead with head injuries on Monday morning

Published on: Nov 9, 2026, 19:27:59 IST
By HT Correspondent, Barnala
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Police have launched a manhunt for a man who allegedly murdered his cousin with an accomplice during a drinking session in Bhadaur, Barnala, on Sunday night.

Barnala police said a case under Section 103 (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita had been registered and efforts were underway to arrest the accused. (HT)
Barnala police said a case under Section 103 (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita had been registered and efforts were underway to arrest the accused. (HT)

The probe began after Budh Singh, 35, a labourer and a local resident, was found dead with head injuries on Monday morning.

Giving details, deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Jaskaran Singh said Budh met his cousin Lakhveer and his friend Krishan Singh for drinks on Sunday night. Around 9 am the next day, police received information about Budh’s murder.

“According to preliminary investigation, both accused tried to snatch 2,500 from Budh during the drinking session and murdered him,” he said.

He said a case under Section 103 (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita had been registered and efforts were underway to arrest the accused.

According to the victim’s family, Budh was the eldest of four brothers and unmarried.

Home/Cities/Chandigarh News/Barnala Man At Large After Murdering Cousin
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