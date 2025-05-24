Bathinda man kills father, cremates body to destroy evidence; arrested

A 49-year-old man was arrested for allegedly killing his father and cremating the body at his residence to destroy the evidence of the crime, in Sivian village of Bathinda. Bathinda man had allegedly killed his father over a property dispute. (HT File)

The accused has been identified as Yadwinder Singh.

Superintendent of police (city) Narinder Singh on Friday that Yadwinder had shot dead his father Birinder Singh over a property dispute on May 20.

Initial police investigation suggests that only Yadwinder and his father were at home when the crime took place, said the SP.

Singh said that a forensic team collected samples of burnt bones, which have been sent for DNA match. Experts have also found blood stains on a cot, which would be analysed, he added.

Investigators said that Yadwinder used his father’s licensed .12 bore rifle and shot twice, killing Birinder instantly.

A case was registered against Yadwinder under Section 103 (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and various sections of the Arms Act at the Thermal police station.

Police officials said that after the crime, a few relatives had reached the crime spot, where the body was cremated.

“We were tipped off by a few villagers who grew suspicious after Yadwinder did not take his father’s body to the village cremation ground. Taking swift action, a team of investigators rushed to the spot and seized the ashes. Yadwinder was questioned and he revealed how he committed the crime. We are investigating if more people were involved in the crime,” added the SP.