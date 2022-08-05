Bathinda town planner moves bail plea in Ludhiana brawl case
Following the bail application filed by municipal town planner (MTP) of Bathinda SS Bindra, the court has issued notice to police, asking them to produce details of the case before it. The next hearing of the case is on Friday.
Bindra, along with his son Puneet Bindra, nephew Gurkirat Bindra, besides Pawan and Manoj -- managers of Baklavi restaurant on South City road -- has been facing attempt to murder charges for assaulting investment adviser Anirudh Garg, 35, of Rajguru Nagar, and his guests, including cricketer Karan Goel, on July 29 due to a dispute over bill.
Garg alleged that the police were under pressure from Bindra and they not making efforts to arrest him, while the accused was threatening him to withdraw his complaint.
Sarabha Nagar SHO Harpreet Singh, meanwhile, said they were not aware of the bail application moved by the accused as they have not received any information from the court regarding it.
He also added that the police were conducting raids for the arrest of the accused, who continue to be at large.
The Sarabha Nagar police have booked Bindra, his son, nephew and their hotel staff under sections 307 (attempt to murder), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 342 (wrongful confinement), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon), and 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object) of the IPC, and sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act. Videos of the brawl have also been widely circulated on social networking sites.
Delhi to soon make Electric Vehicle (EV) retro fitment services completely faceless
New Delhi: The Delhi government will soon make electric vehicle retro fitment services completely faceless, transport minister Kailash Gahlot said on Thursday. With this, Delhi will become the first city in the country to provide the service online for its citizens, Gahlot added. In June 2022, the Delhi government had issued an order to allow petrol and diesel vehicle owners to convert their vehicles into electric vehicles through retrofitment.
Dentist held for trying to smuggle tobacco, marijuana into Tihar Jail
A dentist has been arrested for allegedly trying to smuggle marijuana inside Tihar Jail in west Delhi's Hari Nagar, police said on Thursday. Deputy commissioner of police (west) Ghanshyam Bansal said that on Wednesday, they received information from Tihar Jail about the recovery of tobacco and marijuana from inmate Vikas Jha and Goel. Action against Jha has also been initiated. Further investigation is in progress, police said.
Man smuggling out foreign currency held at Delhi airport
New Delhi: An Indian National travelling from Delhi to Dubai was nabbed at the Indira Gandhi International airport by the Central Industrial Security Force on Thursday, after he tried to smuggle out foreign currency worth Rs 42.25 lakhs by concealing it in plastic thread rolls. The man was preparing to fly out to Dubai through a Star Alliance flight number IX-141, which was scheduled to depart at around 1:15 pm, officials said.
Modi gave an all-inclusive govt in eight years, says Amit Shah
Union home minister Amit Shah on Thursday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave an all inclusive and all reaching government in the last eight years. “In eight years PM Narendra Modi gave a 'Sarva Sparshi, Sarva Samaveshi' government to the country. There isn't any area where reforms didn't take place. We have taken an oath for the welfare of the entire society,” he said.
Man killed in hit-and-run in Janakpuri
A 30-year-old man was killed in a case of hit and run in west Delhi's Janakpuri in the early hours of Thursday. Police said that they're yet to identify the offending vehicle. Deputy commissioner of police (West) Ghanshyam Bansal said that a control room call was received early morning regarding an accident. The injured was rushed to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital where he was declared brought dead.
