BDPO orders 15 villages merged into Mohali MC to return funds

The Block Development and Panchayat Officer (BDPO), Mohali, has issued written orders directing 15 village panchayats, recently included in the Mohali municipal corporation (MC) limits, to deposit their unutilised grants and remaining panchayat funds with the panchayat department. Deputy mayor Kuljeet Singh Bedi opposed the move and asked the government to withdraw the orders. (HT Photo for representation)

The directions were issued through letter numbers 5998-6012, asking the panchayats to transfer the balance amount, after clearing liabilities, to the BDPO account for further submission to the government.

The villages include Balongi, Balongi Colony, Green Enclave, Ballomajra, Balliyali, Chapparchiri Kalan, Chapparchiri Khurd, Landran, Lakhnour, Mauli Baidwan, Sambhalki, Nanu Majra, Rurki, Chilla and Kambali.

Deputy mayor Kuljeet Singh Bedi opposed the move and asked the government to withdraw the orders. He said the funds should be used for development works in the concerned villages. He also demanded that 20% of GMADA’s land sale revenue in Mohali be allocated for the city’s development.