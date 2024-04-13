Be wary of Delhi-based parties: SAD leader Romana

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Parambans Singh Romana on Friday asked chief minister Bhagwant Mann to make public the “underhand deal he had arrived at with Congress leader Sukhpal Singh Khaira by agreeing not to prosecute him” and alleged that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Congress and the BJP were forging a joint alliance against the Akali Dal. Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Parambans Singh Romana on Friday asked chief minister Bhagwant Mann to make public the “underhand deal he had arrived at with Congress leader Sukhpal Singh Khaira by agreeing not to prosecute him” and alleged that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Congress and the BJP were forging a joint alliance against the Akali Dal. (File Photo)

Romana said it was shocking that the Punjab government had given in writing in the Supreme Court that it would not take action against Khaira in the 2015 drug smuggling case, though the AAP government had constituted an SIT to re-investigate the case and claimed to have sufficient evidence against Khaira.

Romana asked Punjabis to be “wary of Delhi-based parties which wanted to prevent the SAD’s victory in the upcoming elections”.

He lauded SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal for taking a firm stand on principles and not forging an alliance with the BJP.