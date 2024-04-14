Beating the heat: Chandigarh railway station gets water vending machines

Vending machines, dispensing water, have been installed, by the Northern Railways (NR), at the Chandigarh railway station on both ends of the platform, allowing passengers to refill their bottles during this summer season. The service will be provided at various stations of the division such as, Ambala Cantt, Saharanpur, Bathinda, Sirhind, Chandigarh, Rajpura and Yamunanagar-Jagadhri. (HT photo)

Keeping in view the hot weather, Ambala division of the NR has made available clean drinking water for passengers at stations and inside trains. The initiative is being regularly monitored by senior officials.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

The service will be provided at various stations of the division such as, Ambala Cantt, Saharanpur, Bathinda, Sirhind, Chandigarh, Rajpura, and Yamunanagar-Jagadhri.

Railway spokesperson in an official statement said, “We are making sure that water coolers are working and supplying enough water. We will also use water tankers at key stations, if needed. Regular checks will be done to ensure availability on all platforms. We’re teaming up with NGOs and community groups to distribute water, especially near general class coaches.”

Railway staff will monitor water availability round the clock to address any issues quickly.