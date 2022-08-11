Bishnoi, Rinda aide taken to Ludhiana on production warrant
The Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) of Ludhiana brought Jatinderpal Shergill, an alleged aide of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and gangster-turned-terrorist Harvinder Singh Sandhu alias Rinda, on a production warrant from Patiala on Monday.
Shergill had earlier arrested by the Patiala police for allegedly murdering Tara Dutt — the Sarpanch of Sanaur village in Patiala, while also having been booked in another murder case. A local court on Tuesday sent him to three-day police custody.
Ludhiana police said Shergill has allegedly been supplying weapons to snatchers active in the district. They are also looking into his involvement in the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala.
Jamalpur police had arrested a snatcher, Shivam, on July 31 and recovered a .315 bore pistol from him. During interrogation, he revealed that the weapon was supplied to him by Shergill — following which he was brought on the production warrant here.
A senior police officer, who did not wish to be named, said the police were on a high-alert after having recovered over 20 illegal pistols from snatchers this month alone.
“Anti-social elements seemingly want to disturb the law-and-order situation in the state as the supply of illegal weapons has gone up. We are going to tighten the noose on such notorious elements,” the police official said.
Police are currently looking to break down the chain of supply and are expected to question Shergill on the same.
The Lawrence Bishnoi link
Shergill’s accomplice SK Kharod is known to have introduced him to both Lawrence Bishnoi and Gangster Rinda’s group. Police are expected to seek further remand to investigate the arrested accused’s involvement in Moosewala’s murder.
