BJP protests over Sangrur daily wager’s suicide after questioning minister

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers held a protest at Phase 3B2 and Phase 5 Light Point on Tuesday over the death of Gulzar Singh, a daily-wage worker from Toor Banjara village in Sangrur’s Dirba constituency. The protest focused on the circumstances surrounding his death and the Opposition’s demand for accountability from the Punjab government. On September 7, a day after questioning Cheema, he allegedly consumed poison. He was taken to hospital for treatment but later died at Dayanand Medical College and Hospital, Ludhiana. (HT File)

Singh, 47, had publicly questioned Punjab finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema on September 6, during a public interaction in his area. He raised concerns over the availability of drugs, particularly “chitta”, and spoke about his son’s addiction. The issue later became the centre of a political controversy.

According to allegations made by his family and Opposition leaders, Singh faced pressure and harassment after raising the issue. On September 7, a day after questioning Cheema, he allegedly consumed poison. He was taken to hospital for treatment but later died at Dayanand Medical College and Hospital, Ludhiana.

Following his death, police registered an FIR against five people, including the village sarpanch, over allegations of abetment to suicide and harassment. The FIR does not name Cheema. The Punjab government has also ordered an SIT investigation into the matter. Cheema has denied any involvement in Singh’s death and maintained that he had listened to the former’s concerns and asked the police to take action against those involved in the drug trade.

The BJP has demanded that Cheema’s name be included in the FIR if the investigation establishes his involvement. The party has also sought legal action and a CBI probe into the circumstances surrounding Singh’s death.

The issue has now emerged as another point of attack against the AAP government, particularly over the drug menace and the right of citizens to question elected representatives.

BJP district president Sanjeev Vashisht said people have a democratic right to question their ministers and elected representatives and should be able to raise their concerns without fear.

Local resident Sheela Dey said the incident had shaken people across Punjab. “This news has shaken the entire Punjab. It is really bad for us and totally disheartening. If we cannot ask our leaders questions, then whom should we go and ask?” she said.