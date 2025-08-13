BJP questions MP Tewari’s contribution to Chandigarh

BJP Chandigarh general secretary Sanjeev Rana on Tuesday accused Chandigarh’s member of Parliament Manish Tewari of failing to contribute meaningfully to the city’s development and governance. Rana alleged that MP Tewari had shown “zero contribution” to Chandigarh’s progress, neither initiating development projects nor facilitating coordination between the municipal corporation (MC) and the administration. Rana also accused MP Tewari of frequently criticising development projects related to the city. (HT photo for representation)

He claimed that the MP had a 0% attendance record at MC meetings and had made no significant effort to address the MC’s ongoing financial crisis with central authorities. “Tewari has become a ‘weekend MP’—visible only on weekends for photo opportunities,” Rana said. He urged MP Tewari to spend more time in the city to understand ground realities.

Rana also accused MP Tewari of frequently criticising development projects related to the city, including the railway station upgrade and Swachh Survekshan ranking, without offering constructive solutions. He also blamed last year’s Congress-AAP alliance mayor for the MC’s “financial mess” and questioned Tewari’s continued alliance with AAP.