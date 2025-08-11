BJP refutes claim of J&K bifurcation

Bharatiya Janata Party on Sunday refuted the rumors regarding further bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir. J&K BJP general secretary (organisation) Ashok Koul. (File)

The state BJP general secretary (organisation) Ashok Koul told media that there was no truth in rumours that Jammu and Kashmir would be further bifurcated. “There is no truth in these rumours. If Jammu had to be separated then it would have been done when Ladakh was separated,” Koul told media in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal.

Koul also said that they were not against the restoration of statehood to J&K as promised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and home minister Amit Shah. “They have promised its restoration at an appropriate time,” he said.

He said that restoration of Article 370 was out of the question. “The National Conference and Congress should forget about Art 370...We support statehood but not the one they seek like Art 370,” he said.

The BJP is organising Tiranga rallies across Jammu and Kashmir ahead of the August 15 celebrations.

Koul said, “On August 15 we will participate in government functions and will also unfurl Tricolours on every square. It will be done by the BJP across the country,” he said.