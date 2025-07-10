Search
Thursday, Jul 10, 2025
New Delhi oC

BJP slams J&K govt’s move to make Urdu mandatory for naib tehsildar posts

ByHT Correspondent, Jammu
Published on: Jul 10, 2025 10:28 AM IST

At a meeting presided by state BJP president Sat Sharma and addressed by leader of Opposition Sunil Sharma, party MLAs unanimously opposed the decision, terming it reminiscent of past divisive policies of the Omar-Abdullah-led government

The J&K unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday slammed the Omar Abdullah-led NC government’s decision to make Urdu mandatory for Naib Tehsildar posts in the revenue department, calling it discriminatory towards Jammu’s youth.

State BJP president Sat Sharma during a party meeting in Jammu on Wednesday. (HT)
State BJP president Sat Sharma during a party meeting in Jammu on Wednesday. (HT)

At a meeting presided by state BJP president Sat Sharma and addressed by leader of Opposition Sunil Sharma, party MLAs unanimously opposed the decision, terming it reminiscent of past divisive policies of the Omar-Abdullah-led government.

A joint statement said, “This is a calculated attempt to deprive Jammu’s youth of equal opportunities. We will not allow such injustice to be repeated.”

The BJP argued that the order violated the equal status granted to official languages like Dogri, Hindi, Kashmiri, Urdu and English. They pointed out that revenue passbooks were already issued in Urdu, Hindi and English, rendering the Urdu mandate unjustified. The party demanded a rollback, warning of mass agitation if ignored.

The meeting also flagged the displacement of Nai Basti traders due to highway expansion and opposed proposed toll plazas.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / BJP slams J&K govt’s move to make Urdu mandatory for naib tehsildar posts
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On