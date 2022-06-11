BJP will be in Guinness Book for paper leaks: Kejriwal in HP

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday took a swipe at the Bharatiya Janata Party-ruled states over cases of paper leak and challenged the rival parties to seek votes in the name of employment.

“I don’t understand why papers are being leaked in Gujarat, Haryana and Himachal. Why doesn’t it happen in our Delhi?” asked Kejriwal, who was on a short tour to the state along with his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann. Kejriwal interacted with students, parents and teachers at the town hall in Hamirpur, home turf of Union minister Anurag Thakur.

“Are the papers leaked or getting leaked?,” he questioned, taking a jibe at the BJP government in three states.

“The BJP government will be in the Guinness Book of World Records for the paper leaks that happened during its rule. It shows how much it cares for the future of children,” the AAP leader said.

Reiterating his party’s stance, Kejriwal said that education, health and a better future for children were the main poll planks of his party in Himachal. “You must not have heard or seen any other party debating on education during the election times,” he added.

“Education is not the agenda for other parties, but we are concerned about the children,” he said, while drawing a parallel between schools in Delhi and other states.

“When we assumed office in Delhi, its schools and education were in dire straits. We first allotted 25% budget only for improving schools and streamlining the education system in the Capital,” he said, while claiming that his government has spent nearly ₹85,000 crore to improve the education infrastructure at 1,100 schools.

He castigated chief minister Jai Ram Thakur-led BJP government over the “poor state of education” in Himachal.

“So many schools in Himachal are being operated without teachers. There are 722 schools which are running in a single room,” he said, adding that it was “shameful that in 55 schools, not even a single student passed Class 10 and 12 examinations”.

Kejriwal said his party will provide a third alternative to the voters in Himachal. “The Congress and the BJP destroyed the education system in the state,” he said.

“In the last seven years, not even a single school raised its fee in Delhi and now my counterpart Bhagwant Mann has done the same in Punjab,” Kejriwal added.

“A government should be honest and responsive. Delhi people changed the future of their children and now it’s our turn,” he said.

If BJP and Congress leaders have courage, ask them to seek votes in the name of education and employment, Kejriwal added.

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann during his brief speech spoke about how the people ousted the Congress and the Akalis in Punjab. He too asked the voters to give one chance to the AAP in Himachal.

