BJP will form government with majority in Haryana: Sambit Patra

Bharatiya Janata Party’s national spokesperson Sambit Patra on Wednesday said their party will again form government in Haryana with an absolute majority in the 2024 assembly elections.

During the Panna Pramukh Sammelan of Ambala City assembly constituency, he said the BJP rose to become the world’s largest party with over 18 crore members, currently including 1,300+ MLAs, 300 MPs in the Lok Sabha and 100+ MPs in the Rajya Sabha.

“We are a people’s party where a panna pramukh can become a prime minister one day. But, if you don’t have a Gandhi in your name, you can’t become a president in the Congress. They are unable to look beyond the Gandhi family for the position of the party president,” he said.

The event was also attended by national general secretary, organisation BL Santosh, party’s state president OP Dhankar, Ambala MP Rattan Lal Kataria, City MLA Aseem Goel, Yamunanagar MLA Ghanshyam Das Arora, state spokesperson Sanjay Sharma, district president Rajesh Bataura and other local and state leaders.

Dhankar said the Union government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has managed to make such decisions which the former government had not dreamed of, including the scrapping of Article 370 and construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya.