BJP will form government with majority in Haryana: Sambit Patra
Bharatiya Janata Party’s national spokesperson Sambit Patra on Wednesday said their party will again form government in Haryana with an absolute majority in the 2024 assembly elections.
During the Panna Pramukh Sammelan of Ambala City assembly constituency, he said the BJP rose to become the world’s largest party with over 18 crore members, currently including 1,300+ MLAs, 300 MPs in the Lok Sabha and 100+ MPs in the Rajya Sabha.
“We are a people’s party where a panna pramukh can become a prime minister one day. But, if you don’t have a Gandhi in your name, you can’t become a president in the Congress. They are unable to look beyond the Gandhi family for the position of the party president,” he said.
The event was also attended by national general secretary, organisation BL Santosh, party’s state president OP Dhankar, Ambala MP Rattan Lal Kataria, City MLA Aseem Goel, Yamunanagar MLA Ghanshyam Das Arora, state spokesperson Sanjay Sharma, district president Rajesh Bataura and other local and state leaders.
Dhankar said the Union government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has managed to make such decisions which the former government had not dreamed of, including the scrapping of Article 370 and construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya.
-
Consider a policy for rehabilitation of displaced Kashmiri Pandits: HC to Haryana
The Punjab and Haryana high court has asked Haryana government to consider a policy for rehabilitation of displaced Kashmiri Pandits, who had to leave their homes due to terrorism in 90s. For 30 years, the matter of allotting plots to them has been hanging fire. As per their lawyer Padam Kant Dwivedi, the land in question bought by the Kashmiri Pandits was acquired by the government in 1995 and released back to HSVP in 1997.
-
Hooda slams BJP-JJP govt over rise in fuel prices
Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Tuesday questioned the BJP-JJP government on “ever-increasing” fuel prices, expensive electricity, hike in fertiliser rates and rising corruption. Speaking to reporters, Hooda said there are three major disputes between Punjab and Haryana -- the issue of capital, Hindi speaking areas of Punjab and the SYL water. Hooda said corruption has become uncontrollable and countless scams pertaining to mining, liquor, registry and recruitment have come to the light.
-
Punjab’s claim on Chandigarh not acceptable: Haryana CM
Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday reiterated that Punjab government's claim over Chandigarh is unacceptable. The chief minister said that the Punjab government should obey the Supreme Court's verdict on the SYL issue by providing Haryana's share in its waters. Action has even been taken against IPS and HCS-level officers. Six more vigilance bureaus will be set up in the state to ensure quick and timely action against corrupts,” he added.
-
Haryana: Man strangulates 13-year-old daughter, arrested
A man allegedly strangulated his 13-year-old daughter to death over her relationship with a co-villager in Sonepat, police said on Wednesday. The police have arrested the father, said Sonepat Sadar SHO Deepti Garg. She said as per primary information, the accused had doubts over his daughter's affair with a man of the same village. “We are probing the case from every angle and it is early to say more about this,” Garg added.
-
NDMC reverses its fasting break order
A day after issuing a circular permitting Muslim employees to leave work an hour early during Ramzan, the New Delhi Municipal Council on Wednesday withdrew the order after objections from the civic agency's vice-chairman and BJP leader Satish Upadhyay who allegedly told officials that the relaxation was “unsecular”, people familiar with the matter said.
