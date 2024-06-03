 BJP workers ready for assembly polls: Haryana CM Saini - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Jun 03, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

BJP workers ready for assembly polls: Haryana CM Saini

ByHT Correspondent, Karnal
Jun 03, 2024 06:42 AM IST

Haryana chief minister Nayab Saini said he is hopeful that a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be formed in the state for the third time

Ahead of the results of Lok Sabha elections to be released on Tuesday, chief minister (CM) Nayab Saini on Sunday said the party workers are ready for the assembly elections, likely to be held in October.

Haryana chief minister Nayab Saini addressing party workers in Karnal on Sunday. (HT Photo)
Haryana chief minister Nayab Saini addressing party workers in Karnal on Sunday. (HT Photo)

Saini, who was in Karnal, said he is hopeful that a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be formed in the state for the third time. He met the local party workers to thank them following the voting held for the Lok Sabha and by-election.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Reacting to the exit polls, Saini said his party will win all 10 seats and Karnal bypoll seat in the results.

Earlier in the day, former CM and Karnal BJP candidate Manohar Lal Khattar also chaired a party meeting in Gharaunda and Indri. Khattar said it was only due to the hard work of the party workers that an election could be won.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / BJP workers ready for assembly polls: Haryana CM Saini
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, June 03, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On