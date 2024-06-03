BJP workers ready for assembly polls: Haryana CM Saini

Ahead of the results of Lok Sabha elections to be released on Tuesday, chief minister (CM) Nayab Saini on Sunday said the party workers are ready for the assembly elections, likely to be held in October. Haryana chief minister Nayab Saini addressing party workers in Karnal on Sunday. (HT Photo)

Saini, who was in Karnal, said he is hopeful that a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be formed in the state for the third time. He met the local party workers to thank them following the voting held for the Lok Sabha and by-election.

Reacting to the exit polls, Saini said his party will win all 10 seats and Karnal bypoll seat in the results.

Earlier in the day, former CM and Karnal BJP candidate Manohar Lal Khattar also chaired a party meeting in Gharaunda and Indri. Khattar said it was only due to the hard work of the party workers that an election could be won.