BJP hits out at Himachal Congress, Sukhu retorts

ByHT Correspondent, Shimla
May 01, 2025 08:32 AM IST

Jai Ram’s statements drew a sharp reaction from Sukhu; “Jai Ram Thakur talks about patriotism and himself was dancing during the national mourning; after the terrorist attack, the whole country was immersed in grief, Jai Ram was dancing,” he said

Leader of Opposition in Himachal Pradesh assembly Jai Ram Thakur on Wednesday lashed out at chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and two of his ministers, Jagat Singh Negi and Chander Kumar, for their statements post the Pahalgam attack.

Jai Ram lashed out at chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and two of his ministers, Jagat Singh Negi and Chander Kumar, for their statements post the Pahalgam attack. (HT File)
Jai Ram lashed out at chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and two of his ministers, Jagat Singh Negi and Chander Kumar, for their statements post the Pahalgam attack. (HT File)

“The Congress ministers are shamelessly giving anti-national statements. The CM must take note”, Jai Ram said while addressing a press conference in Shimla. He said, “India is preparing for a significant response against Pakistan following the recent terror attack in Pahalgam that killed innocent civilians. This time, Pakistan will get a response that it will never forget.”

The former chief minister accused the Congress of playing politics in the aftermath of the attack.

“Two ministers in the state government, Jagat Singh Negi and Chander Kumar, do not listen to the Chief Minister, nor does the CM seem to control them. They consistently make statements that contradict the army and national sentiment,” Jai Ram added, urging Sukhu to take disciplinary action.

Jai Ram’s statements drew a sharp reaction from Sukhu. “Jai Ram Thakur talks about patriotism and himself was dancing during the national mourning. After the terrorist attack, the whole country was immersed in grief. Jai Ram was dancing then,” he said.

Sukhu’s remark referred to Jai Ram participating in a nati, traditional Himachali dance, performance during a recent visit to Sirmaur. Other BJP leaders such as state chief Rajiv Bindal and MP Suresh Kashyap had also joined in.

Sukhu said, “Jai Ram can’t live without media, he has become habitual of giving such statements.”

Education level fell due to the wrong decisions of the previous BJP govt: Himachal minister

Lashing out at the BJP, education minister Rohit Thakur blamed the “wrong policies” of previous government for what he said was the downfall of the level of education in the state.

“Due to the wrong decisions and policies taken in the field of education during the tenure of the previous BJP government, there was a huge decline in the level of education,” he said after inaugurating a building of the Government Senior Secondary School, Damyana of Deha development block, under the Chaupal assembly constituency.

