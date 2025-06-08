BJP’s Ravinder Raina attends Urs, meets NC’s tribal leaders

In a significant development, senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ravinder Raina on Sunday met National Conference tribal leaders Mian Altaf Larvi and his son Mian Mehar Ali as he visited Baba Nagri on the annual Urs of Nizam-ud-din Kiyanvi in central Kashmir’s Kangan. Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ravinder Raina on Sunday met National Conference tribal leaders Mian Altaf Larvi and his son Mian Mehar Ali as he visited Baba Nagri on the annual Urs of Nizam-ud-din Kiyanvi in central Kashmir’s Kangan. (HT File)

Raina visited the shrine of the sufi saint and met the shrine’s caretaker Mian Altaf Larvi, who is senior NC leader and member parliament from Anantnag-Rajouri seat, at his residence.

Raina congratulated Mian Altaf Larvi on the occasion and felicitated him with a shawl.

Raina, who is BJP’s national executive member and former J&K BJP president, also wrote about the meeting on his X handle. “Blessings from respected Peer Jenab Mian Altaf Sahib and Jenab Mehar Ali Sahib (MLA Kangan). Today, I participated in the annual Urs at Baba Nagri Wangat Lar (Kashmir),” he said.

Larvis have been the spiritual leaders of the Baba Nagri and Muslim community for the past four generations with a huge following particularly among tribal communities. They have also been into politics with Mian Altaf’s father Mian Bashir Larvi, before joining the spiritual tradition, also serving as four times MLA of J&K assembly and also cabinet minister.

Raina also patted Mian Altaf’s son and MLA Kangan, Meher Ali on his back and praised him for raising the voice of his people in the J&K assembly. Raina also told him: “You are not only the pride of J&K but of the whole India”.

The meetings assume significance as BJP and NC are the strong rivals in Jammu and Kashmir assembly. Mian Altaf won the Anantnag-Rajouri parliamentary seat in 2024 defeating People’s Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti. BJP had not fielded its candidate and had given hints of supporting one of the contestants not linked to Congress, NC and PDP.

On the other hand, BJP has been wooing the tribal community in Jammu and Kashmir and added the Pahari group, along with other communities, to the Scheduled Tribes list of Jammu and Kashmir in 2024.

Although being a vocal critic of BJP, NC vice-president and J&K chief minister Omar Abdullah has been praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking return of statehood to J&K. In January, during Sonamarg tunnel’s inauguration, Abdullah had lavished praise on Modi in Sonamarg saying that he was waiting for the fulfilment of the PM’s statehood promise. On Friday, during the inauguration of Chenab Bridge and Katra-Srinagar Vande Bharat train, Omar Abdullah raised the issue of statehood for the union territory in front of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying that he had been demoted while Lieutenant Governor of J&K was promoted.