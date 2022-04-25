BKI terrorist wanted in Ludhiana blast case nabbed in Dera Bassi

Chandigarh : The anti-gangster task force of Punjab Police on Sunday arrested a Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) terrorist, who was evading arrest since 2010 and wanted in Ludhiana’s Shingar Cinema bomb blast and other cases, from Mohali’s Dera Bassi.

Charanjit Singh, alias Patialavi, was an active member of the BKI terror module busted by the police in 2010 for involvement in the 2007 Ludhiana blast, which had left six dead and over 40 injured. He was also involved in a blast at Kali Mata Mandir in Patiala and another at Ambala in 2010. All other associates of Patialavi were arrested in 2010.

The government had recently constituted the anti-gangster task force to improve the law and order situation in the state. The task force, led by ADGP Promod Ban, has been formed to eliminate the networks of gangsters across the state.

Police said Patialavi was evading arrest for the last 12 years by using different identities and hideouts. Divulging details, anti-gangster task force DIG Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said Patialavi, a resident of village Butta Singh Wala in Patiala, was declared a proclaimed offender in a case registered in 2010 under the Explosive Substances Act and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act at the Machhiwara police station, Ludhiana.

“Patialavi, disguising himself as a ‘granthi’, was presently staying in a gurdwara at Kharagpur in West Bengal and was not using any communication device,” said Bhullar. Different identification cards on West Bengal address have been recovered from his possession, he said.

Patialavi’s other associate, Gurmail Singh Boba (now dead) of Butta Singh Wala, was arrested in this case along with the recovery of detonators and RDX, Bhullar added. “Following a tip-off, teams led by AIG Gurmeet Singh Chauhan and DSP Bikramjit Singh Brar arrested Patialavi from near a gurdwara Lali village in Dera Bassi,” said Bhullar.

Police said investigations are on and the arrest may lead to more disclosures. Patialavi will be produced in the court on Monday.