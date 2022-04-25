BKI terrorist wanted in Ludhiana blast case nabbed in Dera Bassi
Chandigarh : The anti-gangster task force of Punjab Police on Sunday arrested a Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) terrorist, who was evading arrest since 2010 and wanted in Ludhiana’s Shingar Cinema bomb blast and other cases, from Mohali’s Dera Bassi.
Charanjit Singh, alias Patialavi, was an active member of the BKI terror module busted by the police in 2010 for involvement in the 2007 Ludhiana blast, which had left six dead and over 40 injured. He was also involved in a blast at Kali Mata Mandir in Patiala and another at Ambala in 2010. All other associates of Patialavi were arrested in 2010.
The government had recently constituted the anti-gangster task force to improve the law and order situation in the state. The task force, led by ADGP Promod Ban, has been formed to eliminate the networks of gangsters across the state.
Police said Patialavi was evading arrest for the last 12 years by using different identities and hideouts. Divulging details, anti-gangster task force DIG Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said Patialavi, a resident of village Butta Singh Wala in Patiala, was declared a proclaimed offender in a case registered in 2010 under the Explosive Substances Act and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act at the Machhiwara police station, Ludhiana.
“Patialavi, disguising himself as a ‘granthi’, was presently staying in a gurdwara at Kharagpur in West Bengal and was not using any communication device,” said Bhullar. Different identification cards on West Bengal address have been recovered from his possession, he said.
Patialavi’s other associate, Gurmail Singh Boba (now dead) of Butta Singh Wala, was arrested in this case along with the recovery of detonators and RDX, Bhullar added. “Following a tip-off, teams led by AIG Gurmeet Singh Chauhan and DSP Bikramjit Singh Brar arrested Patialavi from near a gurdwara Lali village in Dera Bassi,” said Bhullar.
Police said investigations are on and the arrest may lead to more disclosures. Patialavi will be produced in the court on Monday.
Contaminated water leaves 15 sick in Zirakpur’s Gazipur
As many as 15 people, including seven children, fell ill after consuming contaminated water in Gazipur village of Zirakpur on Sunday. The seven children were admitted to Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32 (GMCH), Chandigarh; Civil Hospital, Phase 6, Mohali; and others in Panchkula and Ambala.
Ludhiana | ₹84,000 ‘robbery’ concocted, partner lost money in online betting
Solving the ₹84,000 'robbery' at a money transfer and mobile recharge shop in Daba within hours, the police on Sunday arrested one of the co-owners for lying about being robbed at gunpoint after losing the money in online betting. The accused, Sambhav Jain, 25, of Preet Nagar of Shimlapuri, said he had lost nearly ₹80,000 in an online betting game, after which he concocted the story.
3 miscreants loot ₹80,000 from money changer in Dhuri
The police have registered a case and started an investigation into the case. Dhuri DSP PS Grewal said a case was registered under Sections 392 and 34 of the IPC and Section 25 of the Arms at City Dhuri police station. 2-day global conference on Jallianwala Bagh massacre concludes AMRITSAR : A two-day international conference on the Jallianwala Bagh massacre concluded at Guru Granth Sahib Bhawan auditorium at Guru Nanak Dev University here.
Big rejig: Punjab govt transfers 24 IAS, nine PCS officers
Chandigarh : In a major administrative reshuffle, the Punjab government on Sunday issued transfer and posting orders of 24 IAS and nine PCS officers. This comes a week after the government transferred 32 IAS officers. Devinder Pal Singh Kharbanda has been relieved of the charge as additional chief electoral officer. Madhavi Kataria has been posted as special secretary, higher education and languages. Kumar Saurabh Raj has been posted as special secretary, excise and taxation.
‘Jugad rehris’ won’t be banned, says CM Mann
Chandigarh: After facing flak from the opposition parties over Punjab government's earlier decision on 'jugad rehris', chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday directed that the carts made up of old motorbikes would not be banned. The decision comes a day after the Punjab government withdrew its orders of challaning and confiscating 'jugad rehris'. Mann said the contentious order must be withdrawn and warned that stern action would be taken for any such laxity in future.
