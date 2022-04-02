BKU holds protest against police action on farmers
BATHINDA: The BKU (Ekta Ugrahan) on Friday staged a protest near Muktsar district administrative complex (DAC) against the alleged use of force by the police on protesting farmers on March 28.
Union president Joginder Singh Ugrahan pressed for compensation for cotton crop damaged due to pink bollworm attack and action against the Muktsar deputy commissioner for ordering an alleged lathi-charge on farmers at Lambi village in Muktsar.
Addressing the protest, he said farmers had been sitting on dharna seeking compensation for their damaged cotton crop due to pink bollworm. He condemned the administration for registering a case against its leaders and activists for holding hostage 10 revenue officials for nearly nine hours inside the sub-tehsil office in Lambi.
“As no one was listening to our grievances, farmers gheraoed the sub-tehsil office. All employees, except tehsildar, had been asked to leave the office but they didn’t. It was a ploy by the employees to create a scene and we demand strict action against the officials of the civil and police administration,” he added.
Police had on Monday midnight used force to rescue the hostages from the public office. Farmers claimed that police resorted to lathi-charge in which some of them sustained minor injuries but the administration denies the charge.
Punjab Revenue Officers Association had condemned the conduct of the BKU leadership and demanded the arrest of the accused.
Punjab government misleading people of Chandigarh: Khattar
Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday said Chandigarh is the capital of Haryana and Punjab and will remain so. The chief minister said Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Chandigarh came into existence through the Punjab Reorganisation Act passed in 1966. There is a provision in this Act that 60% of the employees of the Chandigarh administration will be from Punjab and 40% from Haryana.
Mann says Centre indulging in vendetta politics
Chandigarh : Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party-led central government of indulging in vendetta politics in states like Punjab, Delhi and West Bengal where its leadership has miserably failed to get people's mandate. He said that step-motherly treatment was being meted out by the Centre to Punjab.
Procurement begins in Haryana mandis amid poor arrival of wheat
Procurement of wheat began in Haryana mandis on Friday but the arrival of wheat remained poor. And most wheat that arrived in the mandis could not be procured on the first day due to higher moisture content. Procurement could not be started in the mandis of Rohtak, Hisar, Fatehabad, Bhiwani and some other districts. According to arhtiyas, farmers said harvesting is delayed by a week and the arrival will pick pace by next week.
Ramila during Chaitra Navratri in Sangam city
For the first time, Prayagraj citizens are watching and enjoying Ramlila during the auspicious nine days of Chaitra Navratri. This is the traditional Ramlila, in which dialogues are actually delivered by actors and not lip-synced to pre-recorded dialogues. The Ramlila began in a grand procession of Lord Vishnu and Mahalakshmi from Bharadwaj Ashram on Friday. Following this, Ravan's birth was depicted. Ramlila will now be held every day from 7pm to 10.30 pm.
Doctor’s suicide in Rajasthan: IMA Meerut medicos strike work, demand law to protect them
Hundreds of doctors stayed off work on Friday, demanding justice for Dr Archana Gautam, who committed suicide in Dausa district of Rajasthan, after a case was lodged against her, holding her responsible for the death of a patient during child birth. The Indian Dental Association also extended support to the Indian Medical Association in the strike on Friday.
