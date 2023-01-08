BKU leader Charuni threatens to intensify stir over sugarcane SAP

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Gurnam Singh Charuni on Saturday threatened to intensify the protest in the state against the BJP-JJP government for failing to raise the state approved price (SAP) of sugarcane for this season.

He was addressing farmers from his faction protesting outside the Saraswati Sugar Mills for the third day today.

While other speakers were on the mike and Charuni was in the audience, the health of a local farmer, Sultan Singh deteriorated.

In the absence of any ambulance at the site, Singh was taken to civil hospital in a police gypsy, where his condition is stated to be stable.

The farmers are on a five-day protest against the state government’s decision not to raise the SAP. They are demanding it to be raised to ₹450.

Charuni said the government is not paying heed to their “genuine demands”.

“On January 10, a large mahapanchayat will be organised in Karnal to decide the future course of action. Whatever decision is taken will be followed by all farmers. We might block the highway or roads outside sugar mills if demands are not accepted,” he added.