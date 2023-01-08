Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / BKU leader Charuni threatens to intensify stir over sugarcane SAP

BKU leader Charuni threatens to intensify stir over sugarcane SAP

chandigarh news
Published on Jan 08, 2023 12:59 AM IST

BKU leader Gurnam Singh Charuni on Saturday threatened to intensify the protest in the state against the BJP-JJP government for failing to raise the state approved price (SAP) of sugarcane for this season.

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Gurnam Singh Charuni was addressing farmers from his faction protesting outside the Saraswati Sugar Mills for the third day on Saturday. (HT Photo)
Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Gurnam Singh Charuni was addressing farmers from his faction protesting outside the Saraswati Sugar Mills for the third day on Saturday. (HT Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Ambala

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Gurnam Singh Charuni on Saturday threatened to intensify the protest in the state against the BJP-JJP government for failing to raise the state approved price (SAP) of sugarcane for this season.

He was addressing farmers from his faction protesting outside the Saraswati Sugar Mills for the third day today.

While other speakers were on the mike and Charuni was in the audience, the health of a local farmer, Sultan Singh deteriorated.

In the absence of any ambulance at the site, Singh was taken to civil hospital in a police gypsy, where his condition is stated to be stable.

The farmers are on a five-day protest against the state government’s decision not to raise the SAP. They are demanding it to be raised to 450.

Charuni said the government is not paying heed to their “genuine demands”.

“On January 10, a large mahapanchayat will be organised in Karnal to decide the future course of action. Whatever decision is taken will be followed by all farmers. We might block the highway or roads outside sugar mills if demands are not accepted,” he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, January 08, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out