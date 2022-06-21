Bonus points to NCC cadets to continue under Agnipath scheme: Major general Rajiv Chhibber
National Cadet Corps (NCC) Directorate, Chandigarh, on Monday said the Agnipath scheme launched by Government of India is a progressive step and brings in lots of opportunities to NCC cadets as well.
Additional director general (ADG), NCC directorate, Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Chandigarh, Major general Rajiv Chhibber, said NCC cadets get bonus marks in the recruitment and the same would continue in the case of recruitment of agniveers as well.
As per Chhibber, there are around 1.5 lakh NCC cadets in three states and UT, and ₹20,000- 25,000 is spent on each cadet every year by the directorate.
He said the advantages of the scheme are numerous, which include more recruitment due to fast turnover, lesser age profile of army personnel, physically fit soldiers suitable for challenging terrains in the North and East and men who are well-versed in technology. The scheme will give India young, fit and tech-savvy soldiers and improve the Indian army’s competence, he said.
To a question about protests against the scheme, he said that “discipline is the biggest virtue the armed forces work upon, and anyone with even the slightest involvement in protest is not suitable to join the Indian Army.”
He urged the aspirants to stop protesting and start studying as the recruitment process begins in two months.
