The Ludhiana police has taken a significant step in boosting law and order in the city with installation of dashboard cameras in PCR (Police Control Room) vehicles. Boosting law and order, Ludhiana PCR vans get dashboard cameras (HT Photo)

The vehicles were flagged off from the office of commissioner of police Kuldeep Singh Chahal.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Chahal stated that the Ludhiana Police has collaborated with the NGO PCR and Round Table India to install dashboard cameras in the PCR vehicles. The primary objective of this initiative is to closely monitor incidents involving anti-social elements within the city.

The dashboard cameras boast a storage capacity of 64 GB, providing approximately seven days of data retention. During patrols in congested areas with heavy vehicular traffic, the cameras will continuously record activities, offering a comprehensive view of law enforcement operations. Additionally, the cameras are equipped with speed radar technology, enabling the police to gauge vehicle speed from a distance of 300 meters.

Chahal highlighted that the challenges posed by mischievous elements determined to tarnish the department’s image and misbehaviour by influential people with police personnel will also be recorded in the dash cams. Incidents of corruption and mistreatment by police personnel during duty will now be recorded by the dashboard cameras. Duty officers will promptly notify senior officials, providing them with valuable evidence captured on these recordings.