Brace for more rain in J&K from July 22

Jammu and Kashmir is bracing up for moderate to heavy rains as the weather office has predicted four days of wet weather from Monday.

The meteorological centre in Srinagar said that heavy rains were recorded in some parts of Jammu since Sunday and the weather system is expected to impact the whole of J&K.

“In the past 24 hours, the rainfall in Katra was 184.2 mm, Udhampur recorded 97.4 mm and Kathua 22 mm,” MeT director Mukhtar Ahmad said on Monday.

The centre predicted intermittent spells of light to moderate rain, thunder and gusty winds at many places with intense showers at few places & heavy to very heavy rain at isolated to scattered places of Jammu division on July 22. July 23-24 will also be generally cloudy with moderate rain at many places and intense showers at few places with heavy rain at isolated places of J&K.

“There is a possibility of intense showers, gusty winds and heavy to very heavy rain at isolated to scattered places of J&K during 21-24 July,” said Ahmad.

He warned of flash floods at few vulnerable places with landslides, mudslides & shooting stones.

“There are chances of rise in water level in rivers, streams, local nallas & water logging in few Low lying areas,” he said.

Farmers have been advised to suspend farm operations from July 21-24.

The weather will improve from Friday. “July 25-27 will experience hot & humid weather with the possibility of brief showers at a few places,” Ahmad said.

After largely dry and hot weather since the beginning of summer in May-June, Kashmir has received very good rains in July breaking the dry spell, bringing heatwave-like conditions under control and rejuvenating the water bodies of the Himalayan valley.