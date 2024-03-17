Brave tales echo at war heroes’ reunion in Panchkula

Ripudaman Singh, grandson of Victoria Cross recipient Subadar Ram Sarup Singh, shared tales of the latter’s heroism at the Triennial National Convention and Reunion of decorated war heroes held at Chandimandir Military Station on Saturday. Members of ‘War Decorated India’ during the association’s convention-cum-reunion in Panchkula on Saturday. (Sant Arora/HT)

The event was organised to honour recipients of the Param Vir Chakra, Maha Vir Chakra and Vir Chakra, and Victoria Cross and Military Cross from World War II.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Ripudaman recounted, “My grandfather served as Subadar in the 2nd Battalion, 1st Punjab Regiment. Leading his platoon through Kennedy Peak in Tiddim, Burma, in October 1944, he faced Japanese forces. Despite sustaining gunshot wounds to his thighs, he engaged enemy bunkers, eliminating multiple enemy troops. Though he succumbed to injuries, his courage and valour inspired his platoon. At 32, he single-handedly halted a counter-attack with nothing but his light machine gun and unwavering bravery.”

Ripudaman added that his grandfather was born at Khedi-Talwana village in Haryana’s Mahendragarh in 1919. Joining the 1st Punjab Regiment on April 12, 1937, he eventually laid his life in 1944. He was posthumously awarded the Victoria Cross, the highest accolade for bravery in combat bestowed upon British and Commonwealth forces.

This award was bestowed upon him for his unparalleled courage and extraordinary service. His mortal remains continue to narrate tales of valour even today, added Ripudaman.

In this battle, 1,291 Japanese troops were killed. Sarup Singh’s son Tejpal Singh also joined the Indian Army and was in Rajputana Rifles during the 1962 war against China.

At the event, kin of two Victoria Cross (WW II) and five Maha Vir Chakra recipients were honoured along with 17 Vir Chakra awardees. War heroes, war widows and next of kin of awardees participated in the convention.

Amarjit Kaur, daughter of Naib Subedar Nand Singh, Maha Vir Chakra (posthumously), 1948 J&K operations, Victoria Cross World War II, were among the awardees of the region.

Lieutenant General Manoj Katiyar, General Officer Commanding, Western Command, was present at the inaugural session of the convention. The commander expressed gratitude for the awardees and veer naris and assured all help possible to the association.