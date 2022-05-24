Bring petroleum products under GST: AAP to Centre
Chandigarh : The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday appealed to the Centre to bring petroleum products under the goods and services tax (GST) or cut oil prices further to give relief to common people.
AAP’ state chief spokesperson Malwinder Singh Kang said the Centre should do more to reduce rates as the state governments are passing through financial crisis and cannot impose any taxes. “In Punjab also, the state’s financial position that we have inherited is not hidden from anyone, but we are still giving incentives to farmers and offering minimum support price on crops like moong, besides initiating a series of other welfare measures,” he said on being asked about the Centre’s appeal to the states to decrease the value-added tax (VAT) to provide relief to consumers.
Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman had on Saturday announced a reduction in excise duty on petrol by ₹8 per litre and on diesel by ₹6 per litre to rein in inflation. Kerala, Maharashtra and Rajasthan are among the states which have reduced VAT after the centre’s excise duty cut.
Blaming the centre for inflation, Kang said the BJP government at the centre has made life difficult for common people by constantly adding to the financial woes of the people for the last eight years. “In 2014, Narendra Modi’s slogan was ‘Bahut hui mehngayi ki maar, Abki baar Modi sarkar’. But like his other promises, it also turned out to be a complete jumla,” Kang said at a press conference here. Kang claimed that the country’s economy has collapsed due to the wrong policies and failures of the central government. “Prime Minister Modi had promised that by 2022, he would double the income of the farmers, but instead of doubling his anti-farmers policies have halved the income of the farmers,” the AAP leader said. He urged the Prime Minister to take concrete steps to lower inflation.
-
SAD leader’s security enhanced after he receives threats warning him against testifying in drugs case
The local police on Monday enhanced the security of SAD leader and former Ajnala MLA Amarpal Singh Bony after Bony claimed to have received fresh threats, warning him of consequences if he testified against party leader Bikram Singh Majithia in a drugs case. The former MLA claims that he got his statement recorded in a CBI court in 2018 and started receiving threats.
-
’Hurting’ Sikh sentiments: NCM seeks report from Punjab, Maha over Bharti’s joke
New Delhi: The National Commission for Minorities has sought a report from chief secretaries of Punjab and Maharatshtra over comedian Bharti Singh's joke on moustache and beard, allegedly hurting religious sentiments of Sikh. According to media reports, an FIR was lodged against Bharti for hurting sentiments of the Sikh community with a 'mustache-beard' joke during a TV show. She has reportedly apologised for her joke.
-
Ludhiana | GADVASU fisheries’ scientists clinch awards at nat’l seminar
Scientists and PhD students of College of Fisheries, Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU), won a bagful of awards at a national seminar on 'Contemporary issues in fisheries and aquaculture' organised by GB Pant University of Agriculture and Technology at Pantnagar. The seminar was organised in collaboration with the Society of Life Sciences (Madhya Pradesh). GADVASU team claimed to have bagged the highest number of awards at the seminar.
-
Majithia drugs case: Punjab to submit status report in HC by May 30
Chandigarh: The Punjab government on Monday undertook to file a status report on “subsequent developments” into the FIR registered against Akali leader Bikram Singh Majithia in a drugs case by May 30. The state police made a request before the bench of justice AG Masih and justice Sandeep Moudgil on the plea moved by Majithia seeking bail. Majithia surrendered after the February 20 polls and is lodged in Patiala jail.
-
Ludhiana | 3x3 Basketball Tournament: Pistol Group lifts trophy
Pistol Group won the 3x3 Basketball Tournament being held at Guru Nanak Stadium here on Sunday. Pistol Group clinched the title by defeating Naya Nangal team 21-10. Pistol group will now represent the state at the National Finals to be held on June 17 in Chandigarh. The winner will then represent India at the World Finals to be held at Cairo, Egypt, in September.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics