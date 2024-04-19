BSF, cops recover China-made drone in Tarn Taran village
Apr 19, 2024 07:40 AM IST
The Border Security Force (BSF) along with the Punjab Police recovered a China-made drone in the border area of Tarn Taran district
The recovered drone is DJI Mavic 3 Classic, said officials.
“Based on an information, a joint search operation was launched by the BSF troops with Punjab Police,” an official spokesperson said.
“During the search operation around 4pm on Wednesday, troops recovered a drone in a field adjacent to Kalash Havellian village in Tarn Taran district,” the spokesperson said. ANI
