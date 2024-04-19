 BSF, cops recover China-made drone in Tarn Taran village - Hindustan Times
BSF, cops recover China-made drone in Tarn Taran village

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 19, 2024 07:40 AM IST

The Border Security Force (BSF) along with the Punjab Police recovered a China-made drone in the border area of Tarn Taran district

Tarn Taran :




The recovered drone is DJI Mavic 3 Classic, said officials.

“Based on an information, a joint search operation was launched by the BSF troops with Punjab Police,” an official spokesperson said.

“During the search operation around 4pm on Wednesday, troops recovered a drone in a field adjacent to Kalash Havellian village in Tarn Taran district,” the spokesperson said. ANI

News / Cities / Chandigarh / BSF, cops recover China-made drone in Tarn Taran village
