Poonch terror attack: BSF DG visits Jammu, reviews security on IB, LoC

Close on the heels of terror attack in Poonch that left five soldiers dead and one injured, the director general of the Border Security Force (BSF), Dr SL Thaosen on Friday visited the BSF headquarters of the Jammu region here to review the security scenario along the 198-km-long Indo-Pak international border. BSF director general SL Thaosen chairs a security review meet in Jammu on Friday. A terror attack in Poonch has left five soldiers dead and one injured. (HT Photo)

The DG, BSF, directed the field commanders to accord special emphasis to the domination on the LoC and the IB due to the recent incidents in Jammu and Rajouri area in the wake of recent threats on the borders.

“On Friday, Dr SL Thaosen, director general, Border Security Force, arrived at the frontier headquarters of the BSF, Jammu, to review the security scenario of the Jammu International Border,” said a BSF spokesperson.

He was welcomed by PV Rama Sastry, additional director general of the Western Command, DK Boora, inspector general of the BSF, Jammu frontier, and other officers.

“The IG, BSF, Jammu frontier, DK Boora gave a detailed presentation to the DG covering all the critical aspects of border security and domination on the international border and the LoC in the Jammu region in the wake of Thursdays’ incident in Poonch,” said the spokesperson.

He briefed the DG,, BSF about the general security scenario, deployment pattern of BSF battalions and their robust domination aspects on the international border of Jammu.

“The DG, BSF, briefed the field commanders about the recent threats being faced by the BSF on the LoC and the IB. A special emphasis was given to the domination on LoC and IB due to recent incidents in Jammu and Rajouri area,” he said.