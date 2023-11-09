BSF jawan killed in third ceasefire violation by Pakistan Rangers in 3 weeks

A jawan of the Border Security Force (BSF) was killed after Pakistan Rangers opened unprovoked firing from automatic weapons along the International Border (IB) in Ramgarh sector of Samba district during the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday, officials said. This was the third major ceasefire violation by the Pakistan Ranger since October 17. Lieutenant governor Manoj Singh during the wreath-laying ceremony in Jammu on Thursday. (Photo:X)

The deceased was identified as head constable Lal Fam Kima of 148 battalion of the BSF, posted at Narayanpur post in Ramgarh. Kima hailed from Aijwal in Mizoram.

Officials added that around 11.59 pm on Wednesday, Pakistani Rangers opened fire at Narayanpur post from their Ashraf post, prompting the BSF to retaliate in equal measure. The two boder guard forces traded automatic weapons’ fire for some time.

“Head constable Lal Fam Kima had come out of the post from its rear around 11.59 pm to attend nature’s call when he was hit by enemy bullets in the stomach”, they said.

Around 12.20 am, the injured jawan was evacuated to Ramnagar community health centre in a “Rakshak” vehicle (bullet proof vehicle). He was then rushed to the Military Hospital in Satwari. Officials said that he was declared brought dead at the military hospital around 2.30 am.

In connection with the incident, BSF’s commandant of “F” company, 148 battalion, Navin Kumar Gupta lodged a first information report (FIR) at the Ramgarh police station.

“During intervening night of November 8 and 9,Pakistan Rangers resorted to unprovoked firing in Ramgarh area, which was befittingly responded by BSF troops. Details to follow,” read a statement issued here by the BSF.

The unprovoked firing by Pakistani Rangers triggered panic among villagers in the Ramgarh area, who took refuge in bunkers.

On October 28, BSF had lodged a strong protest over Pakistan Rangers’ “unprovoked” firing and shelling in Arnia and Ranbir Singh Pura sectors, in a commander-level flag meeting at Octroi post in Suchetgarh area of RS Pura sector.

On October 26, a BSF jawan and a civilian woman were injured in the firing and shelling in Arnia sector.

A delegation of seven Pakistan Rangers, led by deputy superintendent ranger Mohammad Fazal and as many officials from the Indian border guards, led by commandant of the 120 Battalion of the BSF, Chandesh Sona, had met at the Octroi post in Suchetgarh area of RS Pura sector for an hour.

On October 17, two BSF personnel were injured in the first major ceasefire violation by Pakistan after 2021 in Arnia sector. A renewed ceasefire was agreed upon between the two countries on February 25, 2021.

Meanwhile, lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha paid to tributes Lal Fam Kima. He laid a wreath on the mortal remains of the martyr and said that Kima’s valour and supreme sacrifice will never be forgotten. Director general and all ranks of the BSF also tributes to the sacrifice of the head constable.

