 BSF recovers 2kg heroin in Fazilka - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Apr 21, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

BSF recovers 2kg heroin in Fazilka

ByHT Correspondent, Ferozepur
Apr 21, 2024 05:50 AM IST

On Saturday, the BSF officials received information regarding the presence of a narcotics consignment in the border area of district Fazilka

Border Security Force (BSF) recovered three packets containing 2kg of heroin in the border area of Fazilka district, on Saturday.

According to an official BSF release, the recovery took place in a field adjacent to Dhani Natha Singh Wala village in Fazilka district. (HT Photo)
According to an official BSF release, the recovery took place in a field adjacent to Dhani Natha Singh Wala village in Fazilka district. (HT Photo)

According to an official BSF release, the recovery took place in a field adjacent to Dhani Natha Singh Wala village in Fazilka district.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

On Saturday, the BSF officials received information regarding the presence of a narcotics consignment in the border area of district Fazilka. Acting swiftly, BSF troops carried out an extensive search operation in the suspected area,” said the release.

“At about 11.50 am, troops successfully recovered 3 packets of heroin (gross weight - 2.220 kg). The packets were kept in a black coloured bag and 3 glow sticks were also found attached to the bag,” it added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / BSF recovers 2kg heroin in Fazilka
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, April 21, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On