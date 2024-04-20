BSF recovers 2kg heroin in Fazilka

Border Security Force (BSF) recovered three packets containing 2kg of heroin in the border area of Fazilka district, on Saturday. According to an official BSF release, the recovery took place in a field adjacent to Dhani Natha Singh Wala village in Fazilka district. (HT Photo)

On Saturday, the BSF officials received information regarding the presence of a narcotics consignment in the border area of district Fazilka. Acting swiftly, BSF troops carried out an extensive search operation in the suspected area,” said the release.

“At about 11.50 am, troops successfully recovered 3 packets of heroin (gross weight - 2.220 kg). The packets were kept in a black coloured bag and 3 glow sticks were also found attached to the bag,” it added.