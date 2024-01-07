BSF seizes over 3kg heroin near IB in Amritsar

The Border Security Force (BSF) foiled a smuggling attempt in Amritsar and seized three packages suspected to be containing 3.210 kg of heroin wrapped with adhesive tape, the force said on Saturday. The Border Security Force (BSF) foiled a smuggling attempt in Amritsar and seized three packages suspected to be containing 3.210 kg of heroin wrapped with adhesive tape, the force said on Saturday.

“In the early hours of January 6, 2024, at around 5:30 am, alert Border Security Force (BSF) personnel stationed at the border heard a dropping sound near the border fence in the proximity of Daoke village in Amritsar”, the BSF said in a press statement.

Following a thorough search of the area, BSF troops recovered three packages suspected to be containing heroin (gross weight - approximately 3.210 kg ), securely wrapped with yellow adhesive tape and one android mobile phone from a farming field, the force further said.