BSF’s retreat ceremony enthrals audience on Indo-Pakistan border
An impressive retreat ceremony and a band display by the BSF guards along the Indo-Pak international border at the Octroi Post in the Suchetgarh area of the RS Pura Sector enthralled a big audience on Sunday, said officials
“On Sunday, in continuation to the series of events under the programme Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav” the BSF Band gave an impressive display at the retreat ceremony at BOP Octroi, Suchetgarh. The colourful BSF band played many popular tunes and splendid marching enthralled the audience,” said a BSF spokesperson.
BSF Jammu Frontier IG D K Boora accompanied by SK Singh, DIG/PSO, and Surjeet Singh, DIG, Jammu, was also present on the occasion.
The function was attended by around 1,750 people.
“The IG BSF Jammu praised the BSF for its professionalism and expertise in border guarding. He said that BSF has been delivering its best despite new challenges on the border,” said the spokesperson.
2,145 FIRs lodged for poll code violations during UP elections
As many as 10,233 arms, 10,582 cartridges, 232 explosives and 336 bombs were seized, while 186 factories manufacturing illegal weapons were busted by the police till March 7.
Russia backs IAEA chief's idea of Ukraine meeting but not at Chernobyl
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy backed the idea of a meeting, according to a French readout on Sunday of a conversation between him and French President Emmanuel Macron, who supports the Chernobyl plan.
Anurag Thakur launches Mahila Suraksha Kavach in Himachal on Int'l women's day
Of the 108 motorbikes flagged for the police department of the northern hill state, 12 have been earmarked for Hamirpur district, 14 for Una, 18 for Bilaspur, 22 for Kangra, 18 for Chamba, 22 for Sirmaur, and two for Mandi district.
Explainer: What does a US ban on Russian oil accomplish?
Gas prices have been rising for weeks due to the conflict and in anticipation of potential sanctions on the Russian energy sector. Here is a deeper look at what will happen with a US ban on Russian oil.
‘Don’t agree with exit polls, they create mental pressure': RLD chief
RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary, whose party contested the month-long assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh with Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party (SP), wondered where the data for exit polls came from.