BSF’s retreat ceremony enthrals audience on Indo-Pakistan border

An impressive retreat ceremony and a band display by BSF guards along Indo-Pakistan international border at the Octroi Post in the Suchetgarh area of the RS Pura Sector enthralled audience
In continuation to the series of events under the programme Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav” the BSF Band gave an impressive display at the retreat ceremony at BOP Octroi, Suchetgarh. BSG guards take part in the retreat ceremony on the Indo-Pakistan border. (HT Photo)
Updated on Mar 08, 2022 04:18 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Jammu

An impressive retreat ceremony and a band display by the BSF guards along the Indo-Pak international border at the Octroi Post in the Suchetgarh area of the RS Pura Sector enthralled a big audience on Sunday, said officials

“On Sunday, in continuation to the series of events under the programme Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav” the BSF Band gave an impressive display at the retreat ceremony at BOP Octroi, Suchetgarh. The colourful BSF band played many popular tunes and splendid marching enthralled the audience,” said a BSF spokesperson.

BSF Jammu Frontier IG D K Boora accompanied by SK Singh, DIG/PSO, and Surjeet Singh, DIG, Jammu, was also present on the occasion.

The function was attended by around 1,750 people.

“The IG BSF Jammu praised the BSF for its professionalism and expertise in border guarding. He said that BSF has been delivering its best despite new challenges on the border,” said the spokesperson.

