Budget provisions will be made for Ganpati, Laxmi Narayan temples: Jai Ram Thakur

Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur announced that necessary budget provisions would be made by the language, art and culture department for Dev Ganpati Mandir, Bhatwari, and Dev Laxmi Narayan Mandir, Kot Khamaradha, so that it could be developed from a tourism point of view.

The CM was addressing a mammoth gathering on the occasion of ‘Dev Darshan Samaroh’ at Dev Ganpati Temple at Bhatwari in the Drang Vidhan Sabha area of Mandi district on Thursday. He congratulated the people of the area for being witnesses to this magnificent temple of Dev Ganpati. He said that Himachal Pradesh was known as ‘Dev Bhoomi’ as almost every village of the state has its own deity and temple. He said that the wood and stone carving in the temple was marvellous and the temple would surely emerge as a major tourist attraction. He said that the construction of the Lord Ram temple at Ayodhya was only possible due to the strong leadership provided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Jai Ram Thakur said that the Drang Vidhan Sabha area was almost identical to the Seraj area in respect of developmental needs. He said that the state government was ensuring that special focus must be laid on those areas which remained neglected so far with one reason or another.

He also inaugurated the lift water supply scheme Bhatwari-Shala-Nihlu-Odidhar-Rains-Nishar-Bata in gram panchayat Bhatwari and Bandhi constructed by spending ₹2.32 crore. He also inaugurated ₹56-lakh community bhawan at Bhatwari.

Jai Ram Thakur announced that a science lab would be opened in Government Senior Secondary School, Kot Snor, and it would be made a model school. He also announced upgradation of Government High Schools, Jala-Khini and Rensh-Nashyar, to government senior secondary schools and Government Middle Schools, Thawari and Jwalapur, to government high schools. He said that the Cooperative Bank branch would be opened at Jwalapur (Devkhan). He said that Shala Nala-Oridhar-Bharashi road would be brought under the SCCP scheme and the Monal-Banogi-Kanda road and the Shalanal-Jala-Kashna road would be constructed under NABARD.

Earlier, the chief minister inaugurated the newly constructed building of Government Senior Secondary School, Kot Snor (Jawalapur), constructed at a cost of ₹65 lakh.

MLA Drang Jawahar Thakur while welcoming the chief minister said all the areas of the state have been ensured equitable development under the able leadership of Jai Ram Thakur. He said that the Drang area has witnessed unprecedented development during the last four-and-a-half years and special focus was being laid on the construction of roads as they are lifelines in rural and hilly areas. He also detailed a few developmental demands of the area.