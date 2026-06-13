Builder cannot escape delay liability through no-dues certificate: RERA

The Punjab Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) has ruled that a builder cannot evade liability for delayed possession by relying on conveyance deeds, no-dues certificates or consent letters signed by buyers after taking possession. Complainants sought interest for the delay period and also challenged delayed-payment charges levied by the developer.

RERA member Binod Kumar Singh passed the order on a complaint filed by Maj Gen Navraj Dhillon and Ashima Dhillon of Panchkula through advocates Sanjeev Gupta and Ripudaman Singh.

Booked plot in 2015, possession promised in 3 yrs

The complainants had booked a 350-square-yard residential plot at ATS Golf Meadows-I, Dera Bassi, and signed an agreement on January 17, 2015. Under the agreement, possession was to be handed over within three years, making January 17, 2018, the committed date for possession.

According to the complaint, the allottees paid ₹66.4 lakh towards the plot but received possession only on May 5, 2025. They sought interest for the delay period and also challenged delayed-payment charges levied by the developer.

Plaint not maintainable: Defence

The defence argued that the complaint was not maintainable as the buyers had voluntarily executed the conveyance deed on May 5, 2025, and had also signed a discharge-cum-no-dues certificate and consent letter. The developer contended that the transaction stood concluded and no cause of action survived after registration of the plot.

The company further argued that the project was registered under RERA in 2019 and carried a completion timeline up to October 24, 2024.

Legislation to protect allottees

Rejecting the contention, the authority observed that the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016, is a beneficial legislation intended to protect allottees. It further noted that any term of an agreement that violates provisions of the Act is unenforceable and cited Supreme Court judgments describing RERA as a retroactive statute aimed at protecting consumer interests.

RERA held that the promoter had failed to hand over possession in accordance with the agreement and observed that the delay stood admitted and could not be justified.

The authority directed ATS Estates Private Limited to pay interest at 10.8% per annum on ₹47 lakh from January 17, 2018, till May 5, 2025, and on the remaining ₹19.41 lakh from the respective dates of payment till possession was handed over. The developer has been directed to comply with the order within 90 days and submit a compliance report before the authority.