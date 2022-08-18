Burglars target another govt school in Ludhiana, decamp with CPUs, LEDs
Continuing robbery spree at government schools in the district, a gang of burglars targeted yet another government school in Kalsian village of Raikot and decamped with three CPUs, four LEDs and an inverter.
The complainant, Mohammad Iqbal, principal of Government Senior Secondary School, Kalsian village, said when the staff came to school on August 15 to celebrate Independence Day, they found the items missing from the e-lab of school, which is located on the first floor of the school building.
The principal suspected that the burglars might have barged into school on August 13 or 14 night.
Assistant sub-inspector Sukhjit Singh said a case under Sections 457 (lurking house-trespass or house-breaking by night in order to commit offence ) and 380 (theft in dwelling house ) of the Indian Penal Code had been registered against the accused at Sadar Raikot police station. An investigation has been initiated to trace the accused.
Past incidents
The modus operandi of most of the incidents are the same. The burglars target schools during weekends or vacations so that the school staff get to know about the robbery late and the burglars would get adequate time to dispose of the stolen articles.
On 11 August, a gang of miscreants had targeted a government primary school in Sujapur village and decamped with groceries, including 60 kg rice, 60kg wheat and some utensils that were used to prepare and serve mid-day meal. On August 18, the burglars decamped with gadgets from Government High School in Brahampuri.
On July 5 and February 27, burglars had targeted a government school in Nangal village of Dehlon and a government school in Bangsipura of Sidhwan Bet.
Burglars target schoolteacher’s house
A gang of burglars targeted a house of a schoolteacher in the Housing Board colony of Bhai Randhir Singh Nagar and decamped with cash, jewellery and other valuables.
The complainant, Priti Sharma, who is a teacher at a private school in Bhai Randhir Singh Nagar, said in the afternoon when she reached home, she saw the room broken into and ransacked.
According to the woman, the burglars had stolen two gold bracelets, four gold earrings, three rings, three nose pins, NPR 4800 (Nepalese currency), ₹20,000 in cash and a mobile phone.
Assistant sub-inspector Umesh Kumar, the investigating officer, said an FIR under Sections 454 (lurking house-trespass or house-breaking in order to commit offence) and 380 (theft in dwelling house) of the Indian Penal Code has been lodged against the unidentified accused.
The police are scanning CCTVs to identify the accused.
