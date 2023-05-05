Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana: Burglars target employment generation office, decamp with 2 LED TVs

Ludhiana: Burglars target employment generation office, decamp with 2 LED TVs

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
May 05, 2023 11:30 PM IST

The employment generation office’s watchman, in his complaint, said on May 2 night, he fell asleep as he was unwell. When he woke up, he was shocked to see the LED TVs installed at the reception area and library had been stolen

A gang of burglars targeted the district bureau of employment generation, skill development and enterprises office near Partap Chowk and decamped with two LED TVs. The Division number 6 police lodged an FIR against the unidentified accused and initiated investigation.

An FIR has been lodged following the statement of Sukhdev of Ghumar Mandi, who is a watchman at the employment generation office in Ludhiana. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
An FIR has been lodged following the statement of Sukhdev of Ghumar Mandi, who is a watchman at the employment generation office in Ludhiana. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The FIR has been lodged following the statement of Sukhdev of Ghumar Mandi, who is a watchman at the office.

In his complaint Sukhdev stated that he is diabetic. On May 2 night, he fell asleep as he was unwell. When he woke up, he was shocked to see the LED TVs installed at the reception area and library had been stolen.

He informed the officials and alerted the police.

ASI Amrik Singh, who is investigating the case, said that an FIR under Sections 457 and 380 of the IPC has been lodged against unidentified accused at Division number 6 police station. The police are scanning the CCTVs installed in the office and around to identify the accused.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
investigation police
investigation police
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 05, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out