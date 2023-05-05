Ludhiana: Burglars target employment generation office, decamp with 2 LED TVs

A gang of burglars targeted the district bureau of employment generation, skill development and enterprises office near Partap Chowk and decamped with two LED TVs. The Division number 6 police lodged an FIR against the unidentified accused and initiated investigation. An FIR has been lodged following the statement of Sukhdev of Ghumar Mandi, who is a watchman at the employment generation office in Ludhiana. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The FIR has been lodged following the statement of Sukhdev of Ghumar Mandi, who is a watchman at the office.

In his complaint Sukhdev stated that he is diabetic. On May 2 night, he fell asleep as he was unwell. When he woke up, he was shocked to see the LED TVs installed at the reception area and library had been stolen.

He informed the officials and alerted the police.

ASI Amrik Singh, who is investigating the case, said that an FIR under Sections 457 and 380 of the IPC has been lodged against unidentified accused at Division number 6 police station. The police are scanning the CCTVs installed in the office and around to identify the accused.