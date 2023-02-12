Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Camp for power grievances in Panchkula on February 14

Published on Feb 12, 2023 01:30 AM IST

The special camp will be organised at the office of superintending engineer, Panchkula, SCO 96, first floor, Sector 5, Panchkula, at 11.30 am

The consumer grievances redressal forum of the Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (UHBVN) will be hearing grievances of consumers of Panchkula district on February 14. (HT File)
ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula

The consumer grievances redressal forum of the Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (UHBVN) will be hearing grievances of consumers of Panchkula district on February 14.

The special camp will be organised at the office of superintending engineer, Panchkula, SCO 96, first floor, Sector 5, Panchkula, at 11.30 am.

A spokesperson said the forum will take up all grievances/complaints of consumers related to billing, voltage, metering, disconnection and reconnection of power supply, interruptions, power supply failure, efficiency, safety, reliability, non-compliance of Haryana Electricity Regulatory Commission orders, etc.

However, the cases of theft, unauthorised use of electricity, offences and penalties as specified under Sections 126 and 135 to 139 of the Electricity Act, and accidents and inquiries as specified under Section 161 of the Act will not be considered by the forum, the spokesperson added.

