 Canada extends ban on foreign ownership of housing by 2 years - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Canada extends ban on foreign ownership of housing by 2 years

Canada extends ban on foreign ownership of housing by 2 years

ByReuters, Toronto
Feb 05, 2024 05:38 AM IST

Canada is facing a housing affordability crisis, which has been blamed on an increase in migrants and international students, fuelling demand for homes

Canada on Sunday announced a two-year extension to a ban on foreign ownership of Canadian housing, saying the step was aimed at addressing worries about Canadians being priced out of housing markets in cities and towns across the country.

A home for sale in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Bloomberg)
A home for sale in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Bloomberg)

Canada is facing a housing affordability crisis, which has been blamed on an increase in migrants and international students, fuelling demand for homes just as rising costs have slowed construction.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

“As part of using all possible tools to make housing more affordable for Canadians, the ban on foreign ownership of Canadian housing, which is currently set to expire on January 1, 2025, will be extended to January 1, 2027,” Canadian deputy prime minister Chrystia Freeland said in a statement.

The Canadian government has said foreign ownership also has fuelled worries about Canadians being priced out of housing markets in cities and towns across the country.

Last month, Canada announced an immediate, two-year cap on international student permits and said it would also stop giving work permits to some students after graduation as it seeks to rein in record numbers of newcomers seen aggravating a housing crisis.

Rapid population growth fuelled by immigration has put pressure on services such as healthcare and education, and has helped drive up housing costs. These issues have weighed on Liberal Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s support, with opinion polls showing he would lose an election if one were held now.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, February 05, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On