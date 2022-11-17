Canada’s Brampton city gets first turbaned Sikh as deputy mayor

Brampton city in Canada got its first turbaned Sikh deputy mayor with the appointment of Harkirat Singh on Wednesday.

A release by the Brampton City Council said that Harkirat Singh, who represents wards 9 and 10, has been appointed deputy mayor from 2022-26. The deputy mayor presides at council and other committee meetings and assumes ceremonial and civic event duties on behalf of the mayor if the mayor is absent or unavailable.

Also read: Punjab MP Sahney urges Scindia for direct flights from Canada to Amritsar, Mohali

Congratulating Harkirat Singh, mayor Patrick Brown said: “I am proud to have councillor Harkirat Singh serve as this term of council’s deputy mayor. He is a dedicated, hardworking councillor with proven results in delivering what is best for Brampton. Entering his second term as councillor, and holding a school trustee role before that, he is a known and trusted elected official to many who I am confident will represent and serve the city of Brampton well in this role.”

Responding to his appointment, Harkirat Singh said, “It is an honour to be appointed by my council colleagues. With the opportunity ahead of us in Brampton, I am excited and proud to support mayor Brown and councillors in prioritising the community while we take our city forward.”

Harkirat Singh served on the Brampton council as city councillor, Wards 9 and 10, from the 2018-22 term. Prior to his role as councillor, he served a four-year term as school trustee at the Peel District School Board.

In April this year, the city of Brampton established a deputy mayor’s position that was divided into two, representing the east and west parts of the city.

Pat Fortini, regional councillor, wards 7 and 8, represented East Brampton and Martin Medeiros, regional councillor, wards 3 and 4, represented West Brampton.