 Canal water flow restored to 114 locations this year: Jouramajra - Hindustan Times
Canal water flow restored to 114 locations this year: Jouramajra

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jun 29, 2024 06:34 AM IST

According to Punjab water resources minister Chetan Singh Jouramajra, around 1,573 watercourses have been restored this year.

Punjab water resources minister Chetan Singh Jouramajra has said canal water reached approximately 900 locations for the first time, some of which had been parched for 35-40 years. The cabinet minister said, “Continuing our mission of sustainable water management, we have already restored the canal water to 114 locations this year. Notably, 13 areas have received water after a 40-year hiatus, two areas after 35 years, five areas after 25 years and about 50 locations have seen water after 18 years.” These locations are in the districts of Jalandhar, Kapurthala, SBS Nagar, Fatehgarh Sahib, Ludhiana, Patiala, Amritsar, SAS Nagar, Hoshiarpur, Moga, Gurdaspur, Ropar, Sangrur and Malerkotla.

Punjab water resources minister Chetan Singh Jouramajra
Punjab water resources minister Chetan Singh Jouramajra

In addition to this, continuing the previous year’s drive for restoration of watercourses, the water resources department has also restored around 1,573 watercourses this year.

He said that despite being conceived two decades ago, the Kandi Canal project failed to deliver water to farmers. Now, water has finally flowed through the Kandi Canal after an 18-year dry spell.

It is pertinent to mention here that while last year’s restored watercourses were on government land, this year watercourses in private land have also been restored with mutual understanding of farmers. This work was previously considered impossible by the department and no efforts were being made in this regard, he added.

The minister also said that this revitalisation of the irrigation network underscored the state government’s commitment to efficient water resource management and equitable distribution, promising a boost to agricultural productivity across the region.

Follow Us On