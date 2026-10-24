Canal water reaches 80% of Punjab’s farmland: Mann

Canal-water utilisation in the state has increased from 22% in 2022 to over 80%, with 14,000 km of pipelines laid to supply irrigation water to agricultural fields, said Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday. The government plans to lay another 6,000 km of pipelines to expand the network, he said. Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann addresses the House on the second day of the Punjab assembly session, in Chandigarh on Friday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

Speaking on the second day of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha session, Mann said the expansion of canal irrigation was reducing dependence on groundwater and helping restore depleting reserves. Citing a Union government report, he claimed that Punjab’s groundwater table had risen by four metres.

“Canal water is like desi ghee for Punjab’s crops. Adequate canal irrigation reduces dependence on groundwater, improves productivity and makes farming more sustainable,” he said.

The CM said nearly 18,000 cusecs of canal water was reaching agricultural fields, describing it as a significant expansion of irrigation infrastructure. He said that farmers in some areas had received canal water after decades of waiting, while regions previously classified as dark zones were showing signs of recovery.

Mann also cited reports of improved paddy productivity in areas receiving canal water, with yields touching nearly 90 maunds per acre this season. He stressed the need to systematically document crop-wise yields to assess the initiative’s impact.

The proposed pipeline expansion, he said, would benefit farmers in areas that had long faced inadequate canal supplies. “The government’s goal was to ensure access to canal water across Punjab, conserve groundwater and reduce excessive extraction through borewells,” he said, adding that every drop of groundwater saved would help protect the state’s agricultural future and benefit future generations.