Carjacking in Mohali: 2 men captured pushing snatched car in Chandigarh

Published on Dec 29, 2022 02:14 AM IST

Two days after Mohali police booked four unidentified people, including a woman, for snatching the car of a Mohali resident, CCTV footage of two men pushing the snatched car near Mauli Jagran traffic lights in Chandigarh came to the fore on Wednesday

A CCTV grab of two men pushing the snatched vehicle in Mauli Jagran, Chandigarh.
ByHT Correspondent, Mohali

Two days after Mohali police booked four unidentified people, including a woman, for snatching the car of a Phase 7 resident near YPS School in Sector 62 on December 23; CCTV footage of two men pushing the snatched car near Mauli Jagran traffic lights in Chandigarh came to the fore on Wednesday.

The two men captured on CCTV are suspected to be involved in the carjacking.

According to sources, Police have found other CCTV footage, in which the victim was seen in Chandigarh till midnight in the car on December 23, on the same day that he claimed that it had been snatched.

“The complainant said his car was snatched by four persons at 10:30 pm, whereas he was seen in Chandigarh in his car at around midnight. These two men were captured in the cameras pushing the vehicle the very next morning. We are now probing multiple theories and will also question the victim strictly, as he is changing statements too, raising a few suspicions,” shared a senior police officer.

The victim, Gaurav Sharma, 40, who works at a laboratory in Panchkula, said he was returning home from Sector 22, Chandigarh, in his Hyundai Eon car, when the incident took place.

He said the accused pulled him out of his car, assaulted him, threw him on the roadside and fled with his vehicle. He claimed that he couldn’t see the route the accused used to escape since it was foggy.

The victim further claimed that before the incident, he drank alcohol with his relative in Sector 20. “Since I was inebriated, I don’t remember the incident exactly. I only remember that I had a scuffle with someone. I don’t even remember how I got back home,” said Gaurav.

Meanwhile, unidentified accused were booked under Sections 379-B (snatching after preparation made for causing death) and 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code at Phase 8 police station.

